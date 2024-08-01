Olympics 2024: Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez revealed she was 7 months pregnant while competing

DH Web Desk

In an emotional social media post, Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez announced that she is seven months pregnant while competing at the Olympics 2024.

She won her first fencing match of the Olympics while seven months pregnant.

The 26-year-old won her opening match in the women’s individual sabre competition but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

"What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three," wrote Nadia on Instagram.

"It was me, my competitor, and my yet to come to our world little baby," she added.

Hafez's baby will forever symbolise her grit and resilience at Paris 2024.

