Olympics 2024: Indian athletes in action today

DH Web Desk
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, who were at tied 14th in the 60-player field after two rounds, will play Individual Strokeplay round 3 today.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Aman Sehrawat
Aman Sehrawat will contest in the bronze-medal match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico.
Credit: Instagram/@olympickhel
Men's 4X400m relay
Indian men athletes will take part in the first round of the 4X400 metre relay race today.
Credit: X/@IIS_Vijayanagar
Women's 4X400m relay
The Indian women's 4×400m relay team will compete in the first round of the 4X400 metre relay race.
Credit: Special Arrangement