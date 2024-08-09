Olympics 2024: Indian athletes in action today

DH Web Desk

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, who were at tied 14th in the 60-player field after two rounds, will play Individual Strokeplay round 3 today.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat will contest in the bronze-medal match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico.

|

Credit: Instagram/@olympickhel

Men's 4X400m relay

Indian men athletes will take part in the first round of the 4X400 metre relay race today.

|

Credit: X/@IIS_Vijayanagar

Women's 4X400m relay

The Indian women's 4×400m relay team will compete in the first round of the 4X400 metre relay race.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement