Olympics 2024: Indian athletes in action today

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be seen in the skeet mixed team qualifiers.
India vs Romania (Women's Tennis)
The women's table tennis team kicks off their team event campaign with a round of 16 match against Romania.
Pahal Kiran
Pahal Kiran will compete in the Women's 400m event today.
Nethra Kumanan
Nethra Kumanan will be competing in the women's Dinghy Race 9/10 event.
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen is poised to compete against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match today at the Paris Olympics.
Vishnu Saravanan
Vishnu Saravanan is competing in sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Nisha Dahiya
Nisha Dahiya will compete in the Women's Freestyle 68kg Round of 16.
Avinash Sable
Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.
