Olympics 2024: Indian athletes in action today

DH Web Desk

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be seen in the skeet mixed team qualifiers.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

India vs Romania (Women's Tennis)

The women's table tennis team kicks off their team event campaign with a round of 16 match against Romania.

|

Credit: Reuters

Pahal Kiran

Pahal Kiran will compete in the Women's 400m event today.

|

Credit: Instagram/@maheshwari.chauhan

Nethra Kumanan

Nethra Kumanan will be competing in the women's Dinghy Race 9/10 event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@nethrakumanan

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen is poised to compete against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match today at the Paris Olympics.

|

Credit: PTI

Vishnu Saravanan

Vishnu Saravanan is competing in sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

|

Credit: Instagram/@vishnu.saravanan

Nisha Dahiya

Nisha Dahiya will compete in the Women's Freestyle 68kg Round of 16.

|

Credit: Instagram/@nisha_dahiya_07

Avinash Sable

Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.

|

Credit: Reuters