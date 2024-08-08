Olympics 2024: Indian athletes in focus for today’s events

DH Web Desk

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar got off to a solid start in the women's individual stroke play golf at the Paris Olympics.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women's 100m hurdles repechage event.

Credit: Reuters

Anshu Malik

Anshu Malik will take to the mat today in women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

Credit: Instagram/@anshumalik57___

Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat will take part in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

Credit: Instagram/@amansehrawat057

Indian Hockey Team

India face Spain in the bronze medal match in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics.

Credit: PTI

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic gold medallist in javelin, is poised to defend his title in the men's javelin finals.

Credit: Reuters