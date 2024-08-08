Olympics 2024: Indian athletes in focus for today’s events

DH Web Desk
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar got off to a solid start in the women's individual stroke play golf at the Paris Olympics.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Jyothi Yarraji
Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women's 100m hurdles repechage event.
Credit: Reuters
Anshu Malik
Anshu Malik will take to the mat today in women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.
Credit: Instagram/@anshumalik57___
Aman Sehrawat
Aman Sehrawat will take part in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.
Credit: Instagram/@amansehrawat057
Indian Hockey Team
India face Spain in the bronze medal match in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics.
Credit: PTI
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic gold medallist in javelin, is poised to defend his title in the men's javelin finals.
Credit: Reuters