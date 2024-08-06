Olympics 2024: Indian athletes to keep an eye on today

DH Web Desk
Table Tennis - Men's Team
In table tennis, the Indian men's team —Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Achanta Sharath Kamal — will begin their campaign against China in the Round of 16.
Credit: Reuters
Kishore Jena
Kishore Jena will be seen in action in Men's Javelin throw Group A qualification event.
Credit: Instagram/@kishorejena5
Vinesh Phogat
Westler Vinesh Phogat will be up against Yui Susaki of Japan.
Credit: PTI
Pahal Kiran
Kiran Pahal will run in repechage round today.
Credit: Reuters
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra will be in action in his qualification for the Javelin throw final.
Credit: Reuters
Indian men's hockey team
The Indian men's hockey team will play world champions Germany in the semi-finals.
Credit: Instagram/@hockeyindia