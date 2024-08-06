Olympics 2024: Indian athletes to keep an eye on today

Table Tennis - Men's Team

In table tennis, the Indian men's team —Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Achanta Sharath Kamal — will begin their campaign against China in the Round of 16.

Credit: Reuters

Kishore Jena

Kishore Jena will be seen in action in Men's Javelin throw Group A qualification event.

Credit: Instagram/@kishorejena5

Vinesh Phogat

Westler Vinesh Phogat will be up against Yui Susaki of Japan.

Credit: PTI

Pahal Kiran

Kiran Pahal will run in repechage round today.

Credit: Reuters

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in his qualification for the Javelin throw final.

Credit: Reuters

Indian men's hockey team

The Indian men's hockey team will play world champions Germany in the semi-finals.

Credit: Instagram/@hockeyindia