Olympics 2024: Indian athletes who could steal the show today

DH Web Desk

Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar

Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will participate in the marathon race mixed relay event.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in the women's individual stroke play round 1.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Women’s Table Tennis team

India women's table tennis team will play their quarter-final match against Germany.

Credit: Reuters

Sarvesh Kushare

Sarvesh Kushare will represent India in the men's high jump event.

Credit: Instagram/@sarveshkushare_hj

Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1.

Credit: PTI

Annu Rani

Javelin thrower Annu Rani will be in action in the women's qualification round.

Credit: Instagram/@annurani_

Antim Panghal

Antim Panghal will face Zeynep Yetgil in the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling Round of 16.

Credit: Instagram/@antimpanghal_wrestler

Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker

Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will be taking part in the men's triple jump qualification.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Mirabai Chanu

The lone Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will compete in the 49kg weightlifting competition.

Credit: PTI

Avinash Sable

Avinash Sable will return to the track with a new goal in mind. This time, he’s not just aiming to reach the final—he's racing for a medal.

Credit: PTI

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat, on whom India's gold hopes rested, has been disqualifed today.

Credit: PTI