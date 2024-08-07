Olympics 2024: Indian athletes who could steal the show today

DH Web Desk
Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar
Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will participate in the marathon race mixed relay event.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in the women's individual stroke play round 1.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Women’s Table Tennis team
India women's table tennis team will play their quarter-final match against Germany.
Credit: Reuters
Sarvesh Kushare
Sarvesh Kushare will represent India in the men's high jump event.
Credit: Instagram/@sarveshkushare_hj
Jyothi Yarraji
Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1.
Credit: PTI
Annu Rani
Javelin thrower Annu Rani will be in action in the women's qualification round.
Credit: Instagram/@annurani_
Antim Panghal
Antim Panghal will face Zeynep Yetgil in the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling Round of 16.
Credit: Instagram/@antimpanghal_wrestler
Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker
Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will be taking part in the men's triple jump qualification.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mirabai Chanu
The lone Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will compete in the 49kg weightlifting competition.
Credit: PTI
Avinash Sable
Avinash Sable will return to the track with a new goal in mind. This time, he’s not just aiming to reach the final—he's racing for a medal.
Credit: PTI
Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat, on whom India's gold hopes rested, has been disqualifed today.
Credit: PTI