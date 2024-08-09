Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team clinch bronze with 2-1 win over Spain

DH Web Desk

The Indian men's hockey team secured back-to-back Olympic bronze medals for the first time in 52 years with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Spain.

With the win, the Indian hockey team honoured veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh with a fitting farewell as he played his final game.

The final minutes were tense for the Indians as they faced two short corners within the last minute, but the defence remained resolute and withstood the pressure.

India, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games after a 41-year hiatus, met expectations despite an imperfect lead-up to the Games.

Bouncing back from their heartbreaking 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semifinal, India came out aggressively, dominating possession from the first quarter.

The Spanish team came back hard in the second quarter, putting significant pressure on the opponent.

Spain kept the tempo and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute but the Indians defended stoutly.

Mandeep Singh of India reacts during the match.

Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh celebrate with teammates their second goal against Spain.

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh lifts PR Sreejesh on his shoulders after winning the match against Spain.

