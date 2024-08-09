Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team clinch bronze with 2-1 win over Spain

DH Web Desk
The Indian men's hockey team secured back-to-back Olympic bronze medals for the first time in 52 years with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Spain.
Credit: Reuters
With the win, the Indian hockey team honoured veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh with a fitting farewell as he played his final game.
Credit: Reuters
The final minutes were tense for the Indians as they faced two short corners within the last minute, but the defence remained resolute and withstood the pressure.
Credit: Reuters
India, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games after a 41-year hiatus, met expectations despite an imperfect lead-up to the Games.
Credit: PTI
Bouncing back from their heartbreaking 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semifinal, India came out aggressively, dominating possession from the first quarter.
Credit: PTI
The Spanish team came back hard in the second quarter, putting significant pressure on the opponent.
Credit: Reuters
Spain kept the tempo and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute but the Indians defended stoutly.
Credit: Reuters
Mandeep Singh of India reacts during the match.
Credit: Reuters
Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh celebrate with teammates their second goal against Spain.
Credit: Reuters
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal.
Credit: PTI
Captain Harmanpreet Singh lifts PR Sreejesh on his shoulders after winning the match against Spain.
Credit: Reuters