Olympics 2024 | Indians to watch out for at Paris Games today

DH Web Desk
Lakshya Sen mounted a remarkable comeback to become the first male Indian shuttler to qualify for the singles semifinals at the Olympic Games on Friday. The badminton ace will lock horns with world number 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark today at 3:30 pm.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain is the only Indian boxer still in contention and is set to face Li Qian of China in the Women's 75kg Quarterfinals scheduled at 3:02 pm.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Do not forget to tune into the men's hockey quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain today at 1:30 pm. High on confidence after the historic win over Tokyo Games silver medallist Australia in their final pool match, India look to carry forward the momentum today.
Credit: Reuters Photo
India's Jeswin Aldrin will be in action at 2:30 pm in the Men's Long Jump qualification.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Parul Chaudhary, who won Gold in the 5000m athletics event at the Asian Games will be competing in the Women's 3000m steeplechase at 1:35 pm today.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be taking part in the Men's Individual stroke play at 12:30 pm in the first match where Indian athletes will be seen today.
Credit: Reuters Photos