Olympics 2024: Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa's date with Parmesan cheese

DH Web Desk
Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa's pictures with Parmesan cheese are going viral on the internet.
Credit: www.gabrieleseghizzi.com/
The diva secured a sponsorship deal ahead of the Summer Games and did a photoshoot for the cheese brand Parmigiano Reggiano.
Villa has been an ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano since the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics and is among several Italian athletes selected to promote the cheese brand.
One of the pictures showed Giorgia doing back bends over a large piece.
Giorgia posing with large wheels of cheese.
