Olympics 2024: Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa's date with Parmesan cheese

DH Web Desk

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa's pictures with Parmesan cheese are going viral on the internet.

Credit:  www.gabrieleseghizzi.com/

The diva secured a sponsorship deal ahead of the Summer Games and did a photoshoot for the cheese brand Parmigiano Reggiano.

Credit:  www.gabrieleseghizzi.com/

Villa has been an ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano since the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics and is among several Italian athletes selected to promote the cheese brand.

Credit:  www.gabrieleseghizzi.com/

One of the pictures showed Giorgia doing back bends over a large piece.

Credit:  www.gabrieleseghizzi.com/

Giorgia posing with large wheels of cheese.

Credit:  www.gabrieleseghizzi.com/