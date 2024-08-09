Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem takes gold in javelin throw

DH Web Desk

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 metres.

Credit: Reuters

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra settled for silver with a throw of 89.45m in the second round.

Credit: PTI

It was Neeraj's best effort of the season, surpassing his qualification throw of 89.34 meters, but it fell short of securing the gold.

Credit: PTI

Grenada's Anderson Peters grabbed the last podium place with a throw of 88.54m.

Credit: Reuters

Prior to the Olympics 2024 finals, Chopra had defeated Nadeem in all 10 of their previous encounters.

Credit: PTI

With his silver, Neeraj became only the third Indian and the first in track and field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

Credit: PTI

Neeraj Chopra reacts after his second attempt during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Credit: PTI