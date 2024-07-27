Olympics 2024 | Photos from Paris Games opening ceremony

K N Shanth Kumar
An illuminated Eiffel Tower is seen in Paris during the ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar
French President Emmanuel Macron seen at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani seen at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar
Visuals from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar
Large crowds seen during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani enjoy beverages during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar
People watch the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. An illuminated Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.
Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar