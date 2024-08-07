Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from final for being overweight

DH Web Desk
Just before the finals, Vinesh was disqualified from the Olympics for being overweight before her women's 50kg final.
Credit: PTI
Vinesh's disqualification ended her gold medal hopes.
Credit: PTI
Before this morning, Vinesh was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.
Credit: PTI
"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.
Credit; PTI
Earlier, Vinesh made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to advance to the Olympic Games final, securing a decisive 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.
Credit: PTI
The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.
Credit: PTI
Earlier, Vinesh reached the semifinals after impressive victories over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach, marking a memorable day for her.
Credit: Wrestling Federation of India