On This Day in 2021: Neeraj Chopra won historic Olympic gold in Men’s Javelin

August 07, 2021 was the day when Neeraj Chopra won the Olympics gold medal in the men's javelin throw.

Neeraj achieved this feat with a throw of 87.58 meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place in Tokyo, Japan.

This historic victory made Neeraj the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field.

He became only the second Indian to win an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra in the Olympics and ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

