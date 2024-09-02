Paralympics 2024: Meet the athletes who brought glory to the nation

DH Web Desk
Avani Lekhara
Avani achieved an extraordinary feat by securing her 2nd consecutive gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@avani.lekhara
Mona Agarwal
Shooter Mona clinched bronze in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.
Credit: PTI
Manish Narwal
Manish added a silver to India's tally by finishing second in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) at the Paralympics Games Paris 2024.
Credit: Reuters
Rubina Francis
Shooter Rubina Francis, who has clubfoot, continued India's medal streak by earning a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 at the Paralympics Games Paris 2024.
Credit; X/@gaGunNarang
Nishad Kumar
Nishad Kumar clinched his second successive silver at the showpiece in the men's high jump T47 category at the Paralympics Games Paris 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@nishad_____kumar6100
Preethi Pal
Preethi made history as the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics. She earned a bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds and also secured a bronze in the 100m T35 category.
Credit: Reuters