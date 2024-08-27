Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal hopes at the biggest sporting event

DH Web Desk
A two-time world champion, Sumit Antil will try to defend his javelin throw gold from the Tokyo Paralympics at Paris 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@antil_sumit7698
Archer Sheetal Devi will compete in the Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open event at the Paris Paralympics. Following her two gold medals at the Asian Para Games 2022, the expectations for her are high.
Credit: Instagram/@sheetal_archery
Manish Narwal made a standout performance at Tokyo 2020, securing gold in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event. This year, he is one of the Indian favorites to defend his title.
Credit: Instagram/@manish____narwal
Avani Lekhra is set to compete in the women's 10m air rifle event. Tokyo 2020, Avani scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold.
Credit: Instagram/@avani.lekhara
Suyash Jadhav clinched gold in the 50m butterfly at the Asian Para Games 2022. At the Paris Paralympics, he will compete in several events, including the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke.
Credit: Instagram/@suyashjadhav1
A standout in para badminton, Mandeep Kaur consistently makes India proud on the international stage. After her bronze in women's singles badminton at the 2022 World Championships, Mandeep will aim to add a Paralympics medal to her collection.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
Harvinder Singh won bronze in the individual recurve open event at both Tokyo 2020 and the 2022 Asian Para Games. In Paris, he will compete in both the individual and mixed team events.
Credit: X/@ArcherHarvinder