PM Modi meets India's Paralympic champions, lauds their achievements

DH Web Desk
In a heartwarming moment, PM Modi sat down on the floor to graciously accept a cap from javelin thrower Navdeep Singh during their interaction.
Credit: PMO
PM Modi was also seen giving his signature on javelin thrower Navdeep Singh's jersey during the meet. Naveep made the country proud by winning gold medal at Paris Paralympics 2024.
Credit: PMO
In another special gesture, armless para archer Sheetal Devi, who secured a bronze medal with Rakesh Kumar in the mixed team compound event in Paris, presented Modi with an autographed jersey. She signed that with her feet.
Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met gold medalist para-shooter Avani Lekhara, in New Delhi. This was Avani's second successive Paralympic gold in women's 10m air rifle (SH1).
Credit: PMO
Nishad Kumar poses with PM Modi. Nishad won silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event.
Credit: PMO
PM also held a brief meet with the atheletes. He was seen congratulating the medal winners before an interaction with them.
Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympic 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: PMO