Power couple Ranbir, Alia attend ISL game, pics go viral!

DH Web Desk

Ranbir and Alia pose with Nita Ambani and Thomas Bach.

|

Credit: X/@90ndstoppage

Ranbir, who owns Mumbai City FC, is seen cheering for his team from the stands during a match against Kerala Blaster FC on October 08.

|

Credit: Instagram/@mumbaicityfc

Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she gets clicked during the game.

|

Credit: Instagram/@mumbaicityfc

Nita Ambani was also spotted at the match.

|

Credit: Instagram/@mumbaicityfc

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was also seen attending the match in Mumbai.

|

Credit: Instagram/@mumbaicityfc