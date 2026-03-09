Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Akriti; See pics

The internet is officially in "aww" mode after Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal went public with their engagement.

Credit: Instagram/@prithvishaw

The power couple shared their joy on social media with a gorgeous gallery of photos that defined "relationship goals."

With a witty nod to his career, Prithvi called Akriti his "best hit off the field."

Dressed in matching beige and crimson outfits, the couple looked like a million bucks.

The lovebirds celebrated their engagement with their family and close friends.

Fans are already counting down to the wedding, which is set to be one of the biggest celebrations of the year.

