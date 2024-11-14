Ramandeep to Pollard: T20I Debutants who smashed a six on 1st delivery

DH Web Desk
Ramandeep Singh vs South Africa (2024)
Ramandeep became the second Indian and ninth cricketer to smash a six on the first ball of his T20I debut.
Credit: Instagram/@_ramandeep.singh_
Andile Simelane vs India (2024)
In his T20I debut against India on November 8, Andile Simelane made an impact with a six on his very first ball.
Credit: Instagram/@andile.simelane22
Suryakumar Yadav vs England (2021)
Suryakumar Yadav, one of the first T20I batters for Team India, marked his T20I debut against England by striking a towering six off the very first ball he faced.
Credit: PTI
Mangaliso Mosehle vs Sri Lanka (2017)
Mangaliso Mosehle, debuting in T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2017, launched his first ball for a stunning six.
Credit: Instgaram/@mangimosehle
Tino Best vs Pakistan (2013)
In his T20I debut against Pakistan in 2013, bowler Tino Best smashed a spectacular six on his first delivery he faced.
Credit: Instagram/@tinolabertram
Kieron Pollard vs New Zealand (2008)
In his T20I debut against New Zealand in 2008, Kieron Pollard surprised all by launching a cracking six on his first ball.
Credit: X/@icc
Xavier Marshal vs Australia (2008)
Former West Indian player Xavier Marshall announced his arrival in T20Is against Australia in 2008 with a stunning six on the first ball.
Credit: Instagram/@jamaicatallawahs
Jerome Taylor vs South Africa (2008)
In his T20I debut against South Africa in 2008, Xavier Marshall hit a powerful six on the very first ball he faced.
Credit: Instagram/@officialjerometaylor
Sohail Tanvir vs India (2007)
Pakistan bowler Sohail Tanvir made his T20I debut against India in 2007 and sent the first ball he faced sailing for a remarkable six.
Credit: Instagram/@sohailtanveeer33