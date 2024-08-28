Shashank Manohar, N Srinivasan, Jay Shah: Indians to hold ICC's top position

Jay Shah

Jay Shah will take on this prestigious role starting December 1, 2024.

Shashank Manohar

Shashank Manohar served as the first independent Chairman of the ICC. He served two terms from 2015 to 2020.

N Srinivasan

N Srinivasan became the first Indian to become the Chairman of the ICC. He served from 2014 to 2015.

Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar served as the ninth president of the ICC from 2010 to 2012.

Jagmohan Dalmiya

The former BCCI president also served as the ICC president from 1997 to 2000.

