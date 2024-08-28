Shashank Manohar, N Srinivasan, Jay Shah: Indians to hold ICC's top position

DH Web Desk
Jay Shah
Jay Shah will take on this prestigious role starting December 1, 2024.
Credit: PTI
Shashank Manohar
Shashank Manohar served as the first independent Chairman of the ICC. He served two terms from 2015 to 2020.
Credit: Reuters
N Srinivasan
N Srinivasan became the first Indian to become the Chairman of the ICC. He served from 2014 to 2015.
Credit: PTI
Sharad Pawar
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar served as the ninth president of the ICC from 2010 to 2012.
Credit: PTI
Jagmohan Dalmiya
The former BCCI president also served as the ICC president from 1997 to 2000.
Credit: PTI