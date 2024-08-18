Vinesh Phogat's Homecoming: Wrestler receives a warm welcome after Paris heartbreak

DH Web Desk

Vinesh Phogat was warmly welcomed upon her return to the country on August 17, 2024.

Credit: PTI

After being honored by numerous supporters and 'khap panchayats' on the way to her village Balali, the celebrated wrestler remarked that the reception felt even more rewarding than winning a thousand Olympic medals.

Credit: PTI

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the IGI airport here and welcomed Vinesh to the beats of 'dhol'.

Credit: PTI

Fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik received Vinesh at the airport.

Credit: PTI

An emotional Vinesh, stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters for their love and support.

Credit: PTI