Vinesh Phogat's Homecoming: Wrestler receives a warm welcome after Paris heartbreak

DH Web Desk
Vinesh Phogat was warmly welcomed upon her return to the country on August 17, 2024.
Credit: PTI
After being honored by numerous supporters and 'khap panchayats' on the way to her village Balali, the celebrated wrestler remarked that the reception felt even more rewarding than winning a thousand Olympic medals.
Credit: PTI
Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the IGI airport here and welcomed Vinesh to the beats of 'dhol'.
Credit: PTI
Fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik received Vinesh at the airport.
Credit: PTI
An emotional Vinesh, stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters for their love and support.
Credit: PTI