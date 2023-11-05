Virat Kohli Turns 35: 8 Records that will be tough to break

DH Web Desk

Virat Kohli is the fifth highest run scorer in Test Cricket. He has scored 8676 runs in 111 matches with an average of 49.29 including 29 hundreds and 29 fifties. Kohli’s best score in the format is 254*.

Credit: PTI

In T20 cricket, Virat Kohli proudly holds the top position in for scoring most runs with 4,008 runs. He has amassed in 115 T20 matches (107 innings) till date.

Credit: PTI

Under Kohli's captaincy, Team India lifted their U-19 World Cup trophy for the second time in 2008.

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli also holds the record for most man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series awards in the T20 format.

Credit: PTI

Kohli is the only Asian captain to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa.

Credit: Reuters

Virat Kohli holds a challenging record for the most ODI century scored while chasing. He has scored 26 centuries as well as 36 fifties while the team batting second.

Credit: Reuters

Kohli is the only Indian cricketer to score a century on his World Cup debut. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup.

Credit: Facebook/@virat.kohli