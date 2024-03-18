Women’s Premier League 2024: Who won Purple Cap, Orange Cap, Fairplay and other awards

DH Web Desk
Shreyanka Patil
RCB's Shreyanka Patil bagged the Emerging Player of the Season and a Rs 5 lakh cash prize.
Credit: PTI
Deepti Sharma
UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma earned the Most Valuable Player award along with Rs 5 lakh cash award for her spectacular performance in WPL 2024.
Credit: PTI
Ellyse Perry
RCB's Ellyse Perry, who scored a massive 347 runs in 9 games of the WPL 2024, was felicitated with the Orange Cap and a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Credit: PTI
Shreyanka Patil
RCB's Shreyanka Patil emerged as the Purple Cap winner and received a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for her outstanding bowling. She took 13 wickets in the season.
Credit: PTI
Shafali Verma
Along with Rs 5 lakh reward, Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma bagged the Most Sixes Award for her powerful batting in the season.
Credit: PTI
Georgia Wareham
RCB's Georgia Wareham, who scored runs at an astonishing strike rate of 163.24, was felicitated with the Best Strike Rate Award with Rs 5 lakh reward.
Credit: PTI
S Sajana
Mumbai Indian's S. Sajana bagged the Catch of the season award with Rs 5 lakh.
Credit: PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Fair Play Award along with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for their impressive performance throughout the season.
Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore