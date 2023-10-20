World Cup 2023: Records broken by Virat Kohli at India vs Bangladesh match

DH Web Desk

With 103* unbeaten, Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in ICC White Ball events.

|

Credit: Reuters

Virat is now the first Indian to score 1,000 World Cup runs at No 3 position.

| Kunal Patil

Virat Kohli is now the fourth-highest all-time run scorer.

|

Credit: PTI

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 26,000 runs.

|

Credit: PTI

Kohli now holds the record for most 50 plus scored in ICC White Ball chases.

|

Credit: PTI

He is now the first cricketer to score 1500 runs in run chases in ICC events.

|

Credit: PTI

Kohli jointly shares the second spot for the most 50-plus scores in the World Cup.

|

Credit: Reuters

He now holds the record for a maximum 50-plus scores while chasing in ICC events.

|

Credit: Reuters

Kohli is now the fourth cricketer to have most fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

|

Credit: Reuters

Kohli now jointly holds the record for the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in ICC events.

|

Credit: X/@CricCrazyJohns