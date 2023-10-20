World Cup 2023: Records broken by Virat Kohli at India vs Bangladesh match

DH Web Desk
With 103* unbeaten, Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in ICC White Ball events.
Credit: Reuters
Virat is now the first Indian to score 1,000 World Cup runs at No 3 position.
Virat Kohli is now the fourth-highest all-time run scorer.
Credit: PTI
Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 26,000 runs.
Credit: PTI
Kohli now holds the record for most 50 plus scored in ICC White Ball chases.
Credit: PTI
He is now the first cricketer to score 1500 runs in run chases in ICC events.
Credit: PTI
Kohli jointly shares the second spot for the most 50-plus scores in the World Cup.
Credit: Reuters
He now holds the record for a maximum 50-plus scores while chasing in ICC events.
Credit: Reuters
Kohli is now the fourth cricketer to have most fifty-plus scores in ODIs.
Credit: Reuters
Kohli now jointly holds the record for the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in ICC events.
Credit: X/@CricCrazyJohns