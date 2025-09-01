Apple Hebbal: Inside pics of Bengaluru's first Apple Store

Rohit KVN & Pushkar V

Apple Watches displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Hebbal Store will host Today at Apple Session for free.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPads displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Apple AirPods Max, Beats speakers on display at Appl Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook series displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone and Mac device accessories displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple TV display at Apple Hebbal.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone customers will be able to buy all official accessories at Apple Hebbal.

|

Credit: DH Phoot/KVN Rohit

Apple Hebbal is carbon neutral, as it is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

|

Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

Apple Watch Ultra 2 displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

At Apple Hebbal Store, customers can buy wide variaty of Apple computers from MacBook Air to MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to iMacs.

|

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Customers can buy all the new devices at Apple Hebbal.

|

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Apple Hebbal supports after-sale repair services.

|

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Apple executives at Genius Bar will help with setting up Apple devices for the customers at Apple Hebbal Store.

|

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Customers can buy latest HomePod speakers at Apple Hebbal

|

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit