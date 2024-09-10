Apple's It's Glowtime 2024: Major announcements made at event

DH Web Desk
Next-Gen iPhone Models
Apple's iPhone 16 comes in two variants—6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays—and runs on the new A18 chips, which boast a 16-core neural engine optimised for generative AI and Apple Intelligence.
Additionally, the phones feature a versatile action button that can be customised for tasks like voice memos, song identification, and language translation.
Apple Watch Updates
Apple introduced its new Watch Series 10, starting at $399, which the company touts as its thinnest and fastest-charging watch to date.
Apple’s Series 10 will run on the new S10 chip, featuring a four-core neural engine that supports machine learning tasks and enables functions like double-tap controls, Siri dictation, and crash and fall detection.
Apple also showcased its watch’s health capabilities, such as detecting sleep apnea by tracking breathing disturbances during sleep and sending alerts if signs of sleep apnea are found.
Airpod Models
Starting at $129, Apple’s AirPods 4 come with the new custom H2 chip, improving audio quality and offering personalised spatial audio.
Users can respond to Siri announcements by nodding for "yes" or shaking their head for "no," and the charging case now includes USB-C ports.
Apple shared that with a future software update, the AirPods Pro 2 can be converted into personalised hearing aids, enhancing real-time sounds like speech and environmental noises.
