Cheapest countries to buy an iPhone 15

DH Web Desk
The cheapest country to buy the iPhone 15 is the United States. The price of the iPhone 15 starts from $799 (approx. Rs. 66,289).
China is the second cheapest country to buy iPhone 15. One can own the newly launched iPhone 15 by paying CNY 5999 (approx. Rs.68415).
Canada is the third cheapest country to buy an iPhone. One can shell $1,129 (approx. Rs.69,197) and own a brand new iPhone 15.
Fourth on the list is Japan, here the price for an iPhone starts from JPY 124,800 (approx. Rs.70,379).
Fifth country to buy cheapest iPhone 15 is Hong Kong. By spending HK$ 6,899 (approx. Rs.73,152) one can purchase the latest iPhone 15 model.
