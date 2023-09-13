Apple Wanderlust Event 2023: Everything Apple launched

DH Web Desk
Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors.
The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models now use titanium instead of stainless steel for the side bars and sport an 'action button' in place of the mute switch that can be customized for a variety of functions.
Apple also switched to the USB-C charging standard from the current Lightning port, in accordance with European laws, on its latest iPhones and AirPods, and announced environment-friendly changes to some of the devices.
Apple also announced Watch Series 9 and the second generation of Watch Ultra, sporting the same dimensions as the previous variants.
The latest watches get the next-generation S9 chip, capable of better animations and effects. It is the first processor upgrade since Apple released the Series 6 line in 2020.
Apple also released its second-generation AirPods Pro at the Apple Event. It will feature improved sound quality and double the active noise cancellation compared to its predecessor. It will also come in more ear tip sizes.
