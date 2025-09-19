Inside Pics: iPhone Air, 17, new Watches on sale at Apple Hebbal Store

Apple Watch Series 11 displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.

Apple Watch Series 11 is available in aluminium in a new space grey, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver, and also in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate with prices starting at Rs 46,900 in India.

Apple Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes in midnight and starlight aluminium cases with prices starting at Rs 25,900.



