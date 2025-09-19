Inside Pics: iPhone Air, 17, new Watches on sale at Apple Hebbal Store

Rohit KVN
Security guards in place for crowd control at Apple Hebbal Store.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple executive registering names of the customers for easy Apple device pick up at Apple Hebbal Store.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple executives explaining key features of Apple's latest iPhone Air at Apple Hebbal Store.
The iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Executive helping customers on getting the right iPhone model at Apple Hebbal Store.
The standard iPhone 17 is available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black. And, it comes in two storage options--256GB and 512GB -- for Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Watch Ultra 3 displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.
The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are available in three colours--deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. The 17 Pro comes in three storage options-- 256 GB at Rs 1,34,900, 512 GB at Rs 1,54,900, and 1 TB at Rs 1,74,900.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Watch Series 11 displayed at Apple Hebbal Store.
Apple Watch Series 11 is available in aluminium in a new space grey, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver, and also in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate with prices starting at Rs 46,900 in India.
Apple Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes in midnight and starlight aluminium cases with prices starting at Rs 25,900.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Customers checking out the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max at Apple Hebbal Store.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in three storage options-- 512GB at Rs 1,49,900, 1TB at Rs 1, 89,900 and 2TB for Rs 2,29,900
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Customer interacting with sales' executive at Apple Hebbal Store.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in natural or black titanium for Rs 89,900.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Customer making a purchase at Apple Hebbal Store.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Customer unboxing his new iPhone 17 Pro series model at Apple Hebbal Store.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus displayed at Apple Hebbal Store. They have received price cut of Rs 10,000.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit