iPhone 16 models, Watch Series 10 & more: What to expect from Apple 2024 event

DH Web Desk
It is anticipated that Apple will unveil four new models in the iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Credit: Instagram/@theapplehub
Several leaks suggest that these iPhones may see an increase to a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch display.
Credit: Instagram/@theapplehub
Rumours also indicate that Apple will introduce a new Capture button for the iPhone 16 series, allowing users to quickly take photos or record videos directly from the camera app.
Credit: Instagram/@appledsign
In addition to voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, integrated with Image Playground, will be capable of generating synthetic photos on iPhones using only text prompts.
Credit: Instagram/@theapplehub
Siri will finally support nine Indian languages: Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil.
Credit: Reuters
All models in the iPhone 16 series will feature upgraded cameras and larger batteries.
Credit: Instagram/@theapplehub
In addition to the new iPhone 16 series, Apple is anticipated to unveil the Watch 10 series which is expected to be in two sizes (41mm and 45mm).
Credit: Instagram/@theapplehub
Apple is also expected to announce the next generation of Apple AirPods, introducing Active Noise Cancellation to the standard AirPods for the first time.
Credit: Instagram/@theapplehub
Apple will livestream the iPhone 16 event on its website, TV app, and YouTube channel. The event is scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM.
Credit: Apple