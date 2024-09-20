iPhone Index 2024: How many days of work are required to afford the latest iPhone 16 Pro?

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Switzerland
In just 4 days of work, one can afford the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) in Switzerland.
Rank 02| United States of America
A person working in US needs to work only 4 days to buy the recently launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).
Rank 03| Australia and Singapore
In Australia and Singapore, people need to work 5.7 days to purchase the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro.
Rank 04| Luxembourg
To get their hands on the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro, people in Luxembourg must work for 6.1 days.
Rank 05| Denmark
Residents of Denmark require 6.7 days of work to afford the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro.
Rank 06| UAE
A person needs to work only 7.3 days in UAE to buy Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).
Rank 07| Canada
After working for 7.6 days, people in Canada can get their hands on the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).
Rank 08| Norway
In a little over a week's work (7.8) days, one can obtain the latest Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).
Rank 09| New Zealand
People can afford the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) with just 7.8 days of work in New Zealand.
Rank 10| Ireland
After just 8 days on the job, people in Ireland can purchase the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).
Indians need to work for 47.6 days to afford iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) according to the iPhone Index by Picodi.
