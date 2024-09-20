iPhone Index 2024: How many days of work are required to afford the latest iPhone 16 Pro?

DH Web Desk

Rank 01| Switzerland

In just 4 days of work, one can afford the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) in Switzerland.

|

Credit: Reuters

Rank 02| United States of America

A person working in US needs to work only 4 days to buy the recently launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).

|

Credit: Pexels

Summary

Rank 03| Australia and Singapore

In Australia and Singapore, people need to work 5.7 days to purchase the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro.

|

Credit: Reuters

Rank 04| Luxembourg

To get their hands on the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro, people in Luxembourg must work for 6.1 days.

|

Credit: Pexels

Rank 05| Denmark

Residents of Denmark require 6.7 days of work to afford the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro.

|

Credit: Reuters

Rank 06| UAE

A person needs to work only 7.3 days in UAE to buy Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).

|

Credit: Reuters

Rank 07| Canada

After working for 7.6 days, people in Canada can get their hands on the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).

|

Credit: Reuters

Rank 08| Norway

In a little over a week's work (7.8) days, one can obtain the latest Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).

|

Credit: Pexels

Rank 09| New Zealand

People can afford the newly released Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) with just 7.8 days of work in New Zealand.

|

Credit: PTI

Rank 10| Ireland

After just 8 days on the job, people in Ireland can purchase the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB).

|

Credit: X/@emkwan

Indians need to work for 47.6 days to afford iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) according to the iPhone Index by Picodi.

|

Credit: PTI