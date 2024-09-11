Mate XT: Huawei unveils world's first triple-screen foldable phone

DH Web Desk
Within hours of the eagerly awaited iPhone 16 debut, Huawei Technologies in China introduced the Mate XT, a revolutionary tri-foldable phone.
Huawei’s latest device aims to solidify its lead over Apple in the world’s largest smartphone market, where foldable designs are becoming increasingly popular.
Huawei claims that this device has already garnered over 4 million reservations within just three days.
The latest launch, which follows a series of successful smartphone debuts since last year, underscores Huawei's ability to navigate US sanctions and solidifies its position against Apple in China.
Huawei already has two-way foldable phones in its lineup and their strong sales in China helped it overtake Samsung Electronics this year as the biggest vendor of such phones globally.
High prices of such models remain another barrier. While the new model's price tag is unknown, last year's Mate X5 still retails for over $1400 in China.
The foldable smartphone market grew 57% year-on-year in the second quarter with 3.9 million units shipped, largely as Chinese smartphone makers pushed into overseas markets, according to consultancy IDC.
