Nothing Phone 2a Launch: Everything you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a is all set to launch on 5 March at 05:00 pm IST/11:30 AM GMT / 6:30 AM ET / 12:30 PM CET across the globe.
The phone is most likely to compete in the mid-range segment and is expected to cost less than Rs 30,000.
The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone is confirmed to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro. It promises to deliver a seamless performance with remarkable power efficiency.
Also, the phone will have a dual rear camera with 50 mega pixels lens. In front, the camera lens is expected to be 32 mega pixels for smooth selfies and video calls.
The new Phone(2a) is expected to give tough fight to its rival brands such as Redmi Note, Realme and OnePlus in the market.
