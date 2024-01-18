10 strongest currencies in the world

DH Web Desk
Rank 01 - The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) holds the top position in the world with an approximate value of Rs 270.
Rank 02 - Bahraini Dinar (BHD)
With an approximate value of Rs 220, Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is the second highest-valued currency in the world, as per Forbes.
Rank 03| Omani Rial (OMR)
The Oman Rial holds the third position with a value of Rs 216, as per Forbes.
Rank 04| Jordanian Dinar (JOD)
Jordanian Dinar is the fourth strongest currency globally with the approximate value of Rs 117.
Rank 05| Gibraltar Pound (GIP)
The Gibraltar Pound is the fifth highest valued currency in the world and it amounts to Rs 105.
Rank 06| British Pound Sterling (GBP)
The sixth most valuable currency in the world is the British Pound Sterling (GBP) worth approximately Rs 105.
Rank 07| Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD)
The Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) secured the seventh position and it amounts to Rs 99.
Rank 08| Swiss Franc (CHF)
The eighth highest valued currency in the world is the Swiss Franc with a value of approximately Rs 96.
Rank 09| Euro (EUR)
The ninth place was taken by the Euro (EUR) and its value amounts to Rs 90.
Rank 10| US Dollar (USD)
The US Dollar rounds off the top ten list of Forbes' powerful currencies in the world with a value of approximately Rs 83.
