2 Indian cities among places with most billionaires: Hurun List 2024

DH Web Desk
New York City
New York City has 119 billionaires as per the latest list
Credit: iStock Photo
London
London comes second with 97 billionaires
Credit: iStock Photo
Mumbai
Mumbai has come in third, above Beijing, which was top of the list last year. There are 92 billionaires residing in Mumbai, as per the Hurun List
Credit: iStock Photo
Beijing
Beijing has slipped to fourth place and currently has 91 billionaires
Credit: iStock Photo
Shanghai
Shanghai has 87 billionaires
Credit: iStock Photo
Shenzhen
There are currently 84 billionaires in the Chinese city. Four Chinese cities are on the list.
Credit: iStock Photo
Hong Kong
Hong Kong has 65 billionaires
Credit: iStock Photo
Moscow
Moscow has 59 billionaires
Credit: iStock Photo
New Delhi
New Delhi is the second Indian city on this list with 57 billionaires
Credit: iStock Photo
San Francisco
San Francisco rounds off the list with 52 billionaires living in the West Coast city
Credit: iStock Photo