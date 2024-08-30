2 Indian cities among places with most billionaires: Hurun List 2024

New York City

New York City has 119 billionaires as per the latest list

London

London comes second with 97 billionaires

Mumbai

Mumbai has come in third, above Beijing, which was top of the list last year. There are 92 billionaires residing in Mumbai, as per the Hurun List

Beijing

Beijing has slipped to fourth place and currently has 91 billionaires

Shanghai

Shanghai has 87 billionaires

Shenzhen

There are currently 84 billionaires in the Chinese city. Four Chinese cities are on the list.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong has 65 billionaires

Moscow

Moscow has 59 billionaires

New Delhi

New Delhi is the second Indian city on this list with 57 billionaires

San Francisco

San Francisco rounds off the list with 52 billionaires living in the West Coast city

