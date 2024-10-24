5 best Halloween destinations around the world

DH Web Desk
A Witch's Paradise - Salem, Massachusetts, USA
Salem, Massachusetts, famous for the 1692 witch trials, turns into a Halloween hub each October with its month-long Haunted Happenings festival. The entire town transforms into a spooky wonderland featuring ghost tours, seances, haunted houses, and costume parades.
Credit: Instagram/@hauntdhappnings
A Magical Halloween - Disneyland Paris, France
At Disneyland Paris, Halloween takes on a magical and family-friendly vibe, perfect for Disney lovers.
Credit: Instagram/@disneylandparis
Halloween Horror Nights - Universal Studios Singapore
For thrill-seekers wanting an intense fright, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore is one of Asia’s scariest Halloween attractions. Each year, the park is transformed into a fear-filled destination with haunted houses, scare zones, and live horror performances.
Credit: Instagram/@universalstudiossingapore
A Halloween Parade Like No Other - Tokyo, Japan
The Kawasaki Halloween Parade in Tokyo is Japan’s largest and most lavish Halloween celebration. Taking place in late October, it features thousands of costumed participants, with outfits ranging from classic horror figures to anime-inspired characters.
Credit: Instagram/@kawahallo
Halloween on the Streets- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Vietnam might not be the first place you think of for Halloween, but the festivities in Ho Chi Minh City are rapidly growing in popularity. Halloween in Vietnam is a lively street festival, especially around Bui Vien Street, which turns into a Halloween extravaganza. Both locals and tourists embrace the spirit, dressing up in costumes and enjoying street parties and special events at bars, clubs, and restaurants.
Credit: Vietnam Tourism