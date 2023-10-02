7 Cities with slowest traffic in the world

DH Web Desk
Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, tops the list of top 10 cities with slowest traffic in the world.
Lagos, a major African financial centre and the economic hub in Nigeria, ranks second on the list.
Another city from Nigeria, Ikorodu, came third on the list.
Fourth on the list was Manila of the Philippines.
Bhiwandi in Maharashtra was ranked fifth in the World's 10 slowest cities on the speed index.
'City of Joy' Kolkata came sixth on the list.
Bihar's Arrah stood seventh on the list.
