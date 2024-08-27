Ageless Wonders| Meet the oldest people in the world

DH Web Desk
Tomiko Itooka of Japan ranks first on the list. She is 116 years and 95 days old.
Credit: X/@LongeviQuest
Second on the list is Inah Canabarro Lucas of Brazil aged 116 years 79 days.
Credit: X/@triana160
Elizabeth Francis ranks third on the list, aged 115 years and 32 days.
Credit: X/@historyinmemes
Aged aged 115 years 5 days, Ethel Caterham of the UK comes fourth on the list.
Credit: X/@DrElliottWatson
Another prominent supercentenarian from Japan, Okagi Hayashi aged 114 years 359 days, ranks fifth on the list.
Credit: X/@Supercentenaria
Germany's Charlotte Kretschmann is the sixth oldest-living person. She is 114 years 267 days old.
Credit: X/@EnkelSchulz
Aged 114 years 99 days, Japan's Hisako Shiroishi is the seventh oldest person in the world.
Credit: X/@Supercentenaria
French supercentenarian Marie-Rose Tessier rounds off the list of the Oldest People in the World, aged 114 days 97 days.
Credit: X/@altaverne