'All Eyes on Rafah': Celebs condemn Israel's attack in Rafah, support Palestinians

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared Instagram stories with the phrase All Eyes on Rafah, condemning Israel’s bombing of the designated safe zone in Rafah.

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her Instagram stories and expressed solidarity with Palestinians by sharing the viral phrase All Eyes On Rafah.

Bollywood's one of the highest paid stars, Alia Bhatt, also condemned the bombing by Israel at the designated safe zone in Rafah.

Bollywood star and UNICEF India National Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor also lent her voice against the Israel's assault on Rafah.

Baby John star Varun Dhawan also condemned the deadly strike and innocent killings on the designated safe zone in Rafah and posted AI-generated image depicting the ground reality.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl, also posted an All Eyes on Rafah story on Instagram to express solidarity with Palestine.

Tripti Dimri, who became an overnight sensation after her portrayal as 'Zoya' in Animal, also shared the identical "All Eyes on Rafah" image on her Instagram story.

Australian cricketer Travis Head also took his social media and shared a picture where a pair of his sport shoes have the phrases, "Freedom is a human right," and "All lives are equal."

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha also took to social media to show solidarity with the people of Palestine who faced brutal attack by Israel.

Singer Perrie Edwards, who enjoys a massive following on Instagram also shared a series of stories expressing her solidarity with Palestine.

'National Crush of India', Rashmika Mandanna also has expressed solidarity with Palestinians by sharing the viral phrase All Eyes On Rafah on her Instagram story.