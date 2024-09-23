Anura Kumara Dissanayake takes oath as the new president of Sri Lanka

DH Web Desk
Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake assumed office as Sri Lanka's president on September 23, pledging to lead the country into a new "Renaissance."
Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the Presidential Secretariat.
In his inaugural address to the nation, Dissanayake thanked his predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe for respecting the people’s mandate and facilitating a peaceful transfer of power.
Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake signs his oath document of office during the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Dissanayake stressed Sri Lanka cannot remain in isolation and needed international cooperation. He said he is not a magician, but his objective is to be part of a collective responsibility to elevate the economic crisis-stricken country.
Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People’s Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in Saturday's election.
