Bangladesh Crisis: Meet the Interim Government

Salimullah Khan
A prominent writer and professor at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). Salim a Marxist scholar frequently appears on news channels and in literary discussions across Bangladesh.
Dr. Asif Nazrul
Nazrul Islam, a law professor at Dhaka University in Bangladesh and a former journalist. He played a crucial role in the current student protests.
Md Abdul Wahhab Miah
Former Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Miah is a notable Bangladeshi academic and scholar. He is known for his work in the field of law and has been involved in various educational and legal reforms in Bangladesh.
General (Rtd.) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan is a retired Bangladeshi army officer who held the position of Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army from 2012 to 2015.
Brig. Gen. Syed Iftekhar Uddin
Former Inspector General (IG) of Prisons.
Debapriya Bhattacharya
A macroeconomist and public policy analyst.
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury
Journalist and editor-in-chief of the Manab Zamin.
M Sakhawat Hossain
Former Election Commissioner of Bangladesh.
Hossain Zillur Rahman
Economist and Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee (BRAC) chairperson.
Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed
Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank.
