Bangladesh Crisis: Meet the Interim Government

DH Web Desk

Salimullah Khan

A prominent writer and professor at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). Salim a Marxist scholar frequently appears on news channels and in literary discussions across Bangladesh.

Credit: Instagram/@salimullahkhan1958

Dr. Asif Nazrul

Nazrul Islam, a law professor at Dhaka University in Bangladesh and a former journalist. He played a crucial role in the current student protests.

Credit: Facebook/@Dr.Asifnazrul

Md Abdul Wahhab Miah

Former Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Miah is a notable Bangladeshi academic and scholar. He is known for his work in the field of law and has been involved in various educational and legal reforms in Bangladesh.

Credit: Facebook/@lawmessenger

General (Rtd.) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan

Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan is a retired Bangladeshi army officer who held the position of Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army from 2012 to 2015.

Credit: Facebook/@generaliqbalkarimbhuiyan

Brig. Gen. Syed Iftekhar Uddin

Former Inspector General (IG) of Prisons.

Credit: X/@Iftekhar606

Debapriya Bhattacharya

A macroeconomist and public policy analyst.

Credit: www.cpd.org.bd/

Matiur Rahman Chowdhury

Journalist and editor-in-chief of the Manab Zamin.

M Sakhawat Hossain

Former Election Commissioner of Bangladesh.

Credit: Facebook/@briggendrmsakhawathussainfanclub

Hossain Zillur Rahman

Economist and Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee (BRAC) chairperson.

Credit: X/@CWhiteleyEU

Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed

Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank.

Credit: The ORG