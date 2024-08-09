Bangladesh welcomes new interim government with hope for return to normalcy

DH Web Desk
People in Bangladesh have welcomed the new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
Credit: Reuters
Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government on August 8, replacing Sheikh Hasina.
Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor - a position equivalent to prime minister.
This comes after Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests.
Farida Akhtar, Khalid Hossain, Nurjahan Begum, Sharmeen Murshid, Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Ranjan Roy and Touhid Hossain are among the advisory council members.
Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam are two student leaders who were sworn in as the advisors.
A member of Bangladesh Navy takes a selfie while attending the oath taking ceremony of the interim government, in Dhaka.
Muhammad Yunus chats with guests after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as the head of the interim government, in Dhaka.
