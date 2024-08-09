Bangladesh welcomes new interim government with hope for return to normalcy

People in Bangladesh have welcomed the new interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Credit: Reuters

Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government on August 8, replacing Sheikh Hasina.

Credit: Reuters

Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor - a position equivalent to prime minister.

Credit: Reuters

This comes after Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests.

Credit: PTI

Farida Akhtar, Khalid Hossain, Nurjahan Begum, Sharmeen Murshid, Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Ranjan Roy and Touhid Hossain are among the advisory council members.

Credit: Reuters

Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam are two student leaders who were sworn in as the advisors.

Credit: Reuters

A member of Bangladesh Navy takes a selfie while attending the oath taking ceremony of the interim government, in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

Muhammad Yunus chats with guests after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as the head of the interim government, in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters