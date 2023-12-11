'Boycott Zara' trends for their latest campaign ridiculing Gaza genocide

DH Web Desk
Luxury brand Zara’s latest campaign celebrating their commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression featuring model Kristen McMenamy is receiving flak on the internet for its uncanny resemblance to Gaza genocide.
The latest campaign didn’t go well with the people with netizens condemning Zara’s latest campaign.
The photoshoot shows Kristen posing amid rocks, rubble, and a cardboard cutout resembling an upside-down map of Palestine.
This campaign has drawn ire globally and the anger refuses to slow down.
The campaign also featured statues with missing limbs surrounded by rubble, which offended many.
Many social media users found this act by the Zara substandard and trended #BoycottZara.
Reacting to this, the Spanish brand did delete some photos.
