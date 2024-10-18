Celebrations erupt in Israel after killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

DH Web Desk
People groove as they celebrate the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Sderot, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
Hundreds of people wave flags as they demand the immediate release of hostages, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
A demonstrator holds a sign during the protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
A woman holding a dog reacts after Israeli military said they have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Sderot.
Credit: Reuters
A demonstrator holds a sign as hundreds of people stage a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
A person holds an Israeli flag while standing on top of a car after Israeli military said they have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, in Sderot, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
Soldiers watch as supporters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, protest demanding their release.
Credit: Reuters
People dance as they celebrate the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, in Sderot, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
A person holds an Israeli flag while standing on top of a car after Israeli military said they have killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, in Sderot, Israel.
Credit: Reuters
Israeli soldiers distribute food as they celebrate the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, at a checkpoint in Sderot, Israel.
Credit: Reuters