Celebrities support Israel amid Hamas invasion & attacks

Hollywood star Gal Gadot took to her social media account and posted a picture of Israel's flag and wrote "I stand with Israel, you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening."
Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman, who is Jewish, wrote on Instagram: "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."
"What is happening in Israel is devastating. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is heartbreaking," pop superstar Madonna wrote on Instagram along with a video of violence against Israeli civilians.
American actress Debra Messing also took to social media to voice her support to Israel.
American television personality Andy Cohen shared a photo of the Israeli flag with the caption, "I stand with Israel."
American comedian Amy Schumer shared several videos in support of Israel.
One of the most influential personalities, Kris Jenner also took to social media to show her stand with Israel.
Another American comedian, Sarah Silverman, took to X and wrote about her family living in Israel amid Hamas attacks and said, "This f__king world breaks my heart."
Kardashian sisters Khloe and Kourtney also posted a statement on their Instagram stories condemning the attacks in Israel.
