Christmas 2023: Celebrations across the world

DH Web Desk
Mass is held at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Credit: Reuters
A child holds a toy near a Christmas tree outside the South Cathedral, a Catholic church at Xuanwumen, on Christmas Eve in Beijing, China.
Credit: Reuters
People attend a Christmas Eve service at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, known as the St. Esprit Cathedral, in central Istanbul, Turkey.
Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis prays as he delivers his traditional Christmas Day 'Urbi et Orbi' message to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Credit: Reuters
Berliner Seehunde (Berlin seals) ice swimmers club members attend a traditional Christmas Day swimming event at Oranke Lake in Berlin, Germany.
Credit: Reuters
A woman lights candles during a Christmas Eve service at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, known as the St. Esprit Cathedral, in central Istanbul, Turkey.
Credit: Reuters
A person releases a sky lantern during Christmas festivities, in Athens, Greece.
Credit: Reuters