Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023: See the winning images

DH Web Desk

Overall Winner: Air-Guitar-Roo.

|

Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award: Unexpected Plunge.

|

Vittorio Ricci//Comedy Wildlife 2023

Creatures Under the Award: Otter Ballerina.

|

Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award: Dispute.

|

Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award: I finally learned to fly or maybe not.

|

Timea Ambrus/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: The Happy Turtle.

|

Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: Monday Blahs.

|

John Blumenkamp/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: One for the family album.

|

Zoe Ashdown/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: Don't look down.

|

Brian Matthews/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: Boing.

|

Lara Mathews/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: The rainforest dandy.

|

Delphine Casimir/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: Look at right Bro.

|

Pratick Mondal/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended Winners: That wasn't here yesterday.

|

Wendy Kaveney/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended: Snowball.

|

Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Highly Commended: Excuse me sir but I think you're a little too young to be smoking.

|

Dakota Vaccaro/Comedy Wildlife 2023