Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023: See the winning images

DH Web Desk
Overall Winner: Air-Guitar-Roo.
Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award: Unexpected Plunge.
Vittorio Ricci//Comedy Wildlife 2023
Creatures Under the Award: Otter Ballerina.
Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award: Dispute.
Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award: I finally learned to fly or maybe not.
Timea Ambrus/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: The Happy Turtle.
Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: Monday Blahs.
John Blumenkamp/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: One for the family album.
Zoe Ashdown/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: Don't look down.
Brian Matthews/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: Boing.
Lara Mathews/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: The rainforest dandy.
Delphine Casimir/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: Look at right Bro.
Pratick Mondal/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended Winners: That wasn't here yesterday.
Wendy Kaveney/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended: Snowball.
Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife 2023
Highly Commended: Excuse me sir but I think you're a little too young to be smoking.
Dakota Vaccaro/Comedy Wildlife 2023