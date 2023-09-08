In Pics | Countries that changed their names

Turkey officially changed its name to Turkiye in 2021 and is given recognition by the United Nations (UN) and the intergovernmental bodies.

Holland's name was changed to the Netherlands in 2020.

In 2016, the Czech government officially changed its name from Czech Republic to Czechia, along with a recommendation to promote this short version in international contexts.

Burma officially changed its name to Myanmar in 1989 by its military government.

Zimbabwe was formerly known as Rhodesia when it was under British colonial rule. The name was changed after it gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1980.

The Irish Free State changed its name to Ireland in 1937.

