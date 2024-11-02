Day of the dead celebrations in Mexico

DH Web Desk

A boy sits on a grave during the annual Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mazatlan Villa de Flores, Mexico.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman sits near an altar erected for deceased loved ones.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A musician performs as people gather around the graves of their deceased loved ones.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman ligths candles at a grave.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather around the graves of their deceased loved ones.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman poses for a picture with a doll representing the devil on the Day of the Dead.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman pours liquor on the tattoo of a devotee of La Santa Muerte during their visit to the shrine on the Day of the Dead in the Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman lights candles at an altar erected for deceased loved ones during Day of the Dead celebrations.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather around the graves of their deceased loved ones during the annual Day of the Dead celebrations, in Romerillo, Mexico.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo

Isaias Martinez offers Marigolds for sale, known as Cempasuchil and part of the tradition honoring deceased loved ones during Day of the Dead celebrations, at a market, in Mexico City.

|

Credit: Reuters Photo