Day of the dead celebrations in Mexico

A boy sits on a grave during the annual Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mazatlan Villa de Flores, Mexico.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman sits near an altar erected for deceased loved ones.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A musician performs as people gather around the graves of their deceased loved ones.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman ligths candles at a grave.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People gather around the graves of their deceased loved ones.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman poses for a picture with a doll representing the devil on the Day of the Dead.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman pours liquor on the tattoo of a devotee of La Santa Muerte during their visit to the shrine on the Day of the Dead in the Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman lights candles at an altar erected for deceased loved ones during Day of the Dead celebrations.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People gather around the graves of their deceased loved ones during the annual Day of the Dead celebrations, in Romerillo, Mexico.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Isaias Martinez offers Marigolds for sale, known as Cempasuchil and part of the tradition honoring deceased loved ones during Day of the Dead celebrations, at a market, in Mexico City.
Credit: Reuters Photo