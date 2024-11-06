Donald Trump delivers victory speech as he prepares to become 47th US President

DH Web Desk
Donald Trump addresses supporters during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US.
Credit: Reuters
Donald Trump dances as Melania Trump looks on after his speech at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US.
Credit: Reuters
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts following early results from the 2024 US presidential election.
Credit: Reuters
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump embraces a cardboard cut-out of Trump as he reacts to election results.
Credit: Reuters
Jennifer Petito gestures after Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald speech at his rally.
Credit: Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump holds up a fist as he takes the stage.
Credit: Reuters
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embrace following early results from the 2024 US presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Credit: Reuters
Jennifer Petito gets emotional as she celebrates Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald's win.
Credit: Reuters
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump celebrates at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
Credit: Reuters
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 US presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US.